First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,558 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 60,843 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 489,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,831,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,248,000.

Shares of FCTR opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

