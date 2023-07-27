First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after buying an additional 516,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,913,000 after buying an additional 44,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 585,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 65,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 146,332 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

