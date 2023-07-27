Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.15

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup raised Flight Centre Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
