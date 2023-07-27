Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $24.74 on Monday. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

