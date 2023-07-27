Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UZAPF opened at $181.88 on Monday. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $148.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.96.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees.

