Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Flughafen Zürich Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UZAPF opened at $181.88 on Monday. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $148.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.96.
About Flughafen Zürich
