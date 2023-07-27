Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $557.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.77 million. On average, analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $52.18 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of Focus Financial Partners

About Focus Financial Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.