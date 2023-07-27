Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.
Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $557.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.77 million. On average, analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $52.18 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Institutional Trading of Focus Financial Partners
About Focus Financial Partners
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Financial Partners
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.