Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.42.

Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

