Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.73). Approximately 1,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 22,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.75).

Foresight Enterprise VCT Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.82. The firm has a market cap of £135.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 814.29 and a beta of 0.02.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Foresight Enterprise VCT’s payout ratio is 11,428.57%.

About Foresight Enterprise VCT

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

