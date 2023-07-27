Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of FOR opened at $29.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88. Forestar Group has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $29.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Forestar Group by 1,065.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

