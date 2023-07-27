Fortinet (FTNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Fortinet to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Fortinet has set its Q2 guidance at $0.33-$0.35 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $1.44-$1.48 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fortinet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.42. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,591,985. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

