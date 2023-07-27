Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at $14,503,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at $14,503,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

