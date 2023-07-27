Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Franklin Electric by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 455,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $196,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332 in the last ninety days. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Electric Trading Down 2.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

FELE opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.69. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

