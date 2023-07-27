Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.87. The stock had a trading volume of 174,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,030. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have commented on FELE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $108,946.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $2,726,874.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,997,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 421,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 168,128 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3,632.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,370,000 after acquiring an additional 115,073 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.