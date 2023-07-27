Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $569.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.25 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Franklin Electric updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.
Franklin Electric Price Performance
NASDAQ FELE traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $98.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,030. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.69. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Franklin Electric
In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $108,946.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $196,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332 over the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 98.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Electric
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.