FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.92

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.92 and traded as high as $57.73. FRP shares last traded at $57.41, with a volume of 7,145 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FRP Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $542.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $175,636.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,517.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $70,076.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,103,635.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $254,413 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FRP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 132,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

