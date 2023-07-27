FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL) Stake Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FJUL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Price Performance

FJUL stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $285.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.