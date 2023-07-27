FY2023 EPS Estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARR. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Laurentian set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.29.

Shares of ARR stock opened at C$9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a current ratio of 235.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.79. The stock has a market cap of C$288.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.00 and a beta of 0.82. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$11.05.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

