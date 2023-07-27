FY2024 EPS Estimates for Avangrid, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Avangrid in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
AGR opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. Avangrid has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.42.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Avangrid by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Avangrid by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
