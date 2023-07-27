FY2024 EPS Estimates for Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a report released on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.03.
Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$324.66 million for the quarter.
Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
About Choice Properties REIT
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Properties REIT
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.