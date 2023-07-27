FY2024 EPS Estimates for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Endeavor Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Endeavor Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 162,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 70.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Endeavor Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,064,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $7,398,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,098,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,740,058.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $7,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,098,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,740,058.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,751,367 in the last quarter. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

