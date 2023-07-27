FY2024 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.94. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,803,758.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $59,714,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $91,760,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $28,770,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.