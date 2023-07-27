FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Boosted by Wedbush

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

CATY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,588,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after buying an additional 298,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,880,000 after acquiring an additional 153,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,774,000 after buying an additional 22,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,370,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,301,000 after buying an additional 104,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

