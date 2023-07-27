FY2025 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Exelon in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Exelon Stock Up 0.4 %

EXC opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Exelon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.