G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WILC. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of G. Willi-Food International by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in G. Willi-Food International during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WILC opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $171.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.69. G. Willi-Food International has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $17.91.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 7.32%.

(Get Free Report)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.