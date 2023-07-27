Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 74,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.