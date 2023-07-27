Gannett (GCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Gannett has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $668.92 million for the quarter.

GCI stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. Gannett has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gannett by 6.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gannett by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Gannett by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Gannett by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 356,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gannett by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

