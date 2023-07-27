Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Garmin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Garmin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Garmin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Garmin Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $105.62 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.85.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 58.40%.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.