GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in GATX were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GATX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in GATX by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of GATX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in GATX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GATX. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Insider Transactions at GATX

GATX Price Performance

In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,475.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $578,475.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,832. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GATX opened at $127.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average is $115.07.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

