GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Shares Down 0.2%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €37.78 ($41.98) and last traded at €37.89 ($42.10). 162,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.98 ($42.20).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €38.68 and a 200-day moving average of €40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

