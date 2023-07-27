Genesis Energy (GEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $790.60 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:GEL opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -245.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,305 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 81,116 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

