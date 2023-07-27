Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.23-$2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.
NYSE:GTY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. 198,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,611. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.87. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $36.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 19.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
