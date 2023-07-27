Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.23-$2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:GTY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. 198,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,611. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.87. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. Analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 19.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

