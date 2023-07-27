Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $476.23

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 476.23 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 491.65 ($6.30). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 482.05 ($6.18), with a volume of 20,294,546 shares.

GLEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.92) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.95) to GBX 610 ($7.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.18) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.05) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.57) to GBX 560 ($7.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 586.82 ($7.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The company has a market capitalization of £58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 477.28, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 443.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 476.23.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

