Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) & AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Head-To-Head Review

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust -13.37% 8.65% 0.49% Global Self Storage 22.76% 5.73% 4.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Global Self Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $180.30 million 0.75 -$53.10 million ($1.89) -3.52 Global Self Storage $11.94 million 4.71 $2.06 million $0.25 20.20

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Self Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

29.6% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Global Self Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Global Self Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 6.98%. Global Self Storage has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.61%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Volatility & Risk

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Self Storage pays out 116.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Self Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

