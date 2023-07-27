Global Ship Lease (GSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $159.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. On average, analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

GSL stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $747.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,945 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2,215.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 352,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 212,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

