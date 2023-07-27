Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 118.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

