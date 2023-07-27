GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GMS by 29.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMS opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.19. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $74.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.83.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,070,837.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,026.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,070,837.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,026.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares in the company, valued at $416,775,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,718,070 shares of company stock worth $115,836,574. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

