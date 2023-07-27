GoDaddy (GDDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. GoDaddy has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GDDY opened at $74.74 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,940.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,586 shares of company stock worth $1,095,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 75,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.