GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Shares Down 1.8%

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.81. Approximately 88,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 97,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of -4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

