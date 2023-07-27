Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.56

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 403601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Green Thumb Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $248.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

