Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Grid Dynamics has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.62 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 446.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

