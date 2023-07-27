Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stake Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 500.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after purchasing an additional 241,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at $39,588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

ASR stock opened at $271.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $182.91 and a fifty-two week high of $314.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $345.57 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $5.6528 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

