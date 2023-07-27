Guild (GHLD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. Guild had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 2.88%. On average, analysts expect Guild to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guild Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GHLD opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Guild has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guild

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $88,805.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,926 shares in the company, valued at $289,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GHLD. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

