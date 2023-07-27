Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $198.04

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.04 ($2.54) and traded as high as GBX 220.89 ($2.83). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 218.80 ($2.81), with a volume of 693,767 shares.
Halfords Group Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £480.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,458.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 204.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.04.
Halfords Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.
Halfords Group Company Profile
Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.
