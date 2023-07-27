Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,925.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 363,623 shares of company stock worth $11,429,183. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,428,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,418 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.