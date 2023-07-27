Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,992 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.5 %

Halliburton stock opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,623 shares of company stock worth $11,429,183 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

