Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Holdings Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $88.63 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $89.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

