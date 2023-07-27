Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 126.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

HWC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.30. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

