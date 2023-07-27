Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

HASI traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $27.04. 624,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,597. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $46.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 752.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

