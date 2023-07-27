Hanryu Holdings, Inc. Plans $9 Million IPO for August 8th (HRYU)

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (HRYU) is planning to raise $9 million in an IPO on Tuesday, August 8th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 900,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

In the last year, Hanryu Holdings, Inc. generated $1.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $7.3 million. Hanryu Holdings, Inc. has a market-cap of $526.6 million.

Aegis Capital Corp. served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We aim to provide an all-inclusiveÂ online global playground for fans, where they can consume, create, and get rewarded for all things related to their fandom within our FANTOO platform, an engaging and innovative social media platform that connects users around the world that share similar interests. (Incorporated in Delaware) We created FANTOO to provide distinctive service offerings, technology, applications and websites, through a multi-mediaÂ global platform for our users to interact with other like-mindedÂ users, and share their appreciation as fans of various types of entertainment and cultures, create their own content, enjoy other userâ€™s content, engage in e-commerce, and experience a community we believe is unlike any other. Our current users are enthusiasts of South Korean culture (â€śK-Cultureâ€ť), also known as the â€śKorean Wave,â€ť or â€śHanryuâ€ť. Though we anticipate expanding into additional entertainment genres, the Korean Wave is the current basis of FANTOO.Â The growing popularity of the Korean Wave has historically been driven by social networking services and online video sharing platforms. Through these channels, the dispersion and export of South Korean arts, music and entertainment has grown rapidly from a regional influence into a global appreciation of K-Culture. The expansion of the Korean Wave into a global phenomenon provides a significant opportunity to unite fans across the globe within the FANTOO platform. FANTOO leverages the growing groups of fans with similar interests, known as â€śfandoms,â€ť in order to tap into the â€śFandom Economyâ€ť and monetize the growing fandom community. Through fandoms, fans have expanded the scope of their spending in a variety of ways, including paying for advertisements, production of products that promote or express their adulation for their favorite entertainers, and purchasing merchandise, as well as supporting the activities related to their interests by enthusiastically promoting them online through social media. With the rise of social media platforms, fans are no longer passive consumers of content, but are actively sharing ideas and acting as producers and content creators. Fansâ€™ connectivity to fandoms is extremely high due to the ease of access allowed by mobile devices and applications. FANTOO allows fans to be proactive in their fandoms, and rewards users for their activity. We believe an opportunity exists for FANTOO to become an industry leader in fandom platforms and content creation by exploiting the current market sentiment that we believe treats fandoms and fans only as a group of passive consumers, despite the fansâ€™ contributions. Other existing platforms and social networks often fail to meet the needs of their users, as such platforms offer limited products and services, causing their users to look elsewhere for the products and services that reflect their interests. In addition, most other platforms and applications either do not provide rewards for user contributions, or do not reward users simply for daily activity within the application or platform. FANTOO is an all-in-oneÂ platform that fills this void. Through its well-designedÂ ecosystem, FANTOO not only supports fansâ€™ interests in entertainment and entertainers, but also provides in-platformÂ economic rewards in return for usersâ€™ contributions. These in-platformÂ rewards, formerly called â€śKingdom Goldâ€ť or â€śKDGâ€ť, now called â€śFantoo Pointâ€ť or â€śFPâ€ť (â€śFPâ€ť), can then be accumulated in the userâ€™s account and used to pay other users for goods and services within the FANTOO platform. We believe the services and offerings within the FANTOO platform will result in a growing â€śFandom Economyâ€ť that benefits both our Company and fans across the globe. **Note:Â As of Sept. 30, 2022, we had generated $904,041 of revenue (for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022) in aggregate from marketing service sales, product sales and content sales from certain Company subsidiaries; however, as of Sept. 30, 2022, we had not yet generated revenue from the FANTOO platform, which we expect to be a primary source of revenue going forward. **Note: Revenue and net loss figures are for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2022.Â (Note: Hanryu Holdings Inc. increased its IPO’s size to 877,328 shares – up from 727.272 shares – and set the assumed IPO price at $10.00 – the mid-point of its previous price range of $9.00 to $11.00 – to raise $8.77 million, according to an S-1/A filing dated July 11, 2023. Background: Hanryu Holdings Inc. drastically cut the size of its IPO to 727,272 shares – down from 3.64 million shares – and kept the price range at $9.00 to $11.00 to raise $7.27 million – in an S-1/A filing dated June 2, 2023. The IPO’s new terms represent a reduction of 80 percent in the deal’s original estimated proceeds of $36.4 million – according to the S-1/A filing dated June 2, 2023. In that S-1/A filing on June 2, 2023, Hanryu also said a selling stockholder would sell 1.0 million shares. The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the selling shareholder’s stock. Background: Hanryu Holdings Inc filed its S-1/A on April 6, 2023, with the terms for its IPO: 3.64 million shares (3,636,363 shares)Â at $9.00 to $11.00 to raise $36.4 million. Hanryu Holdings, Inc. filed its S-1 on Jan. 25, 2023; a confidential IPO filing was submitted to the SEC on Feb. 17, 2022.)Â “.

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2018 and has 64 employees. The company is located at 160, Yeouiseo-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea 07231 and can be reached via phone at +82-2-564-8588 or on the web at http://www.hanryuholdings.com/en/.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanryu Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanryu Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.