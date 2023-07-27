Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.35

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 2113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

